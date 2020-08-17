Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs officials to complete ‘Ekamra Khetra Yojana’ in Bhubaneswar in a year

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over a high level meeting today, through Video Conference for elaborate discussion on implementation of Ekamra Kshetra Project for peripheral development of Shree Lingaraj Temple Shrine in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister directed to complete various developmental works that include beautification of Bindu Sagar, provision of substantial space and facilities for devotees, establishment of orientation centre, parking, food plaza, Bhajana Mandap etc. within a year.

Chief Minister said that Ekamra Kshetra Project is another significant step after Puri Shreemandir Heritage Project under 5T Programmes of State Government. He directed to take steps in order to include festivals such as Maha Sivaratri, Ashokastami, Ratha Yatra and Sitala Sasthi in the National Calendar of Festivals.

Chief Minister also mooted a proposal to work out plans to accord UNESCO recognition for heritage city of Bhubaneswar. Hon’ble Minister

Sri Ashok Chandra Panda, Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, DC-cum-ACS Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V. K. Pandian along with senior officers attended the meeting.

