New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji.

“The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti”, the Prime Minister said.

