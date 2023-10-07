EducationOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha CHSE Launches Question Bank to Aid Class 12 Students in Exam Preparation

By Odisha Diary bureau

Odisha’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative ahead of the vital Plus-II or Class 12 examinations. In a letter addressed to all affiliated high school principals, the CHSE announced the creation of a unique question bank for students. This initiative aims to provide students with valuable reference material and practice questions for the Annual H.S Examination and other competitive exams, marking a significant first for the CHSE.

