Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra review preparatory meeting for possible ‘Cyclone Jawad’ on December 4

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra chaired a high-level review and preparatory meeting at Lokseva Bhawan , in view of the possible ‘Cyclone Jawad’ on December 4.

Besides, the district officials of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Ganjam have been directed by officials to mobilize essential commodities and logistics as well as look forward to the waterlogging issues effectively in cities like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur ahead of the probable disaster. He also asked to address.

The district officials have been asked for mike-announcement for making people aware of the situation and to cooperate with the administrative measures undertaken for management of the Jawad.