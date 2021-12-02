Odisha reports 252 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 252 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049597. Khordha district registered the Highest of 113 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st December

New Positive Cases: 252

Of which 0-18 years: 54

In quarantine: 148

Local contacts: 104

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 5

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 113

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 13

18. Sundargarh: 16

19. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 186

Cumulative tested: 23847367

Positive: 1049597

Recovered: 1038695

Active cases: 2434