Odisha reports 252 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 252 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049597. Khordha district registered the Highest of 113 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st December
New Positive Cases: 252
Of which 0-18 years: 54
In quarantine: 148
Local contacts: 104
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 5
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 19
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 113
14. Mayurbhanj: 8
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 3
17. Sambalpur: 13
18. Sundargarh: 16
19. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 186
Cumulative tested: 23847367
Positive: 1049597
Recovered: 1038695
Active cases: 2434