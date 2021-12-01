Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines awards UltraTech 5 Star rating for sustainable mine management

Mumbai : Fifteen of UltraTech Cement’s Limestone mines have been awarded a five-star rating for sustainable mine management, by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines. The five-star certificates were given by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Mines at a recently held ceremony along with the National Conclave on Mines & Minerals in New Delhi.

This was awarded for last three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20), with a total of 30 such 5 Star rating awards. This is the highest number of five-star ratings awarded to any company in India for all major minerals such as Bauxite, Copper, Iron ore, Manganese, Lead & Zinc and Limestone.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the Star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of sustainable development framework in mining. A five-star rating, highest in the rating scheme, is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific and efficient mining, compliance of approved production, zero waste mining, environment protection, steps taken for progressive and final mine closure, green energy sourcing, land, adoption of international standards, local communities engagement and welfare programmes, resettlement and other positive social impacts.

List of UltraTech Cement mines recognised at the ceremony are as under:

Name of the Mine Year of Evaluation Rajashree Cement Works’ Rajashree Limestone Mines, Karnataka 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Jafrabad Cement Works’ Narmada Limestone Mines, Gujarat 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Sewagram Cement Works’ Kharai Harudi Mines, Gujarat 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Gujarat Cement Works’ Kovaya Limestone Mines, Gujarat 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Vikram Cement Works’ Vikram Limestone Mines, Madhya Pradesh 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Awarpur Cement Works’s Naokari Limestone Mines, Maharashtra 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Baikunth Cement Works’ Century Cement Limestone Mines, Chhattisgarh 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 Hirmi Cement Works’ Paraswani Limestone Mines, Chhasttisgarh 2017-18 and 2018-19 Sewagram Cement Works’ Harudi Kharai Mines, Gujarat 2017-18 Andhra Pradesh Cement Works’ Tummalapenta Limestone Mines, Andhra Pradesh 2017-18 Maihar Cement Works’ Bhadanpur Limestone Mines, Madhya Pradesh 2017-18 Maihar Cement Works’ Bhadanpur & Piprahat Limestone Mines, Madhya Pradesh 2017-18 Manikgarh Cement Works’ Manikgarh Limestone Mines, Maharashtra 2018-19 Baga Cement Works’ Baga Bhalag Mines, Himachal Pradesh 2019-20 Rawan Cement Works’ Rawan Zipan Mines, Chhattisgarh 2019-20

The National Mining Conclave was introduced by the Ministry of Mines in 2016 to provide a platform for interaction amongst various stakeholders such as Central and State government officials, industry executives and Industry associations.