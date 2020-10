Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 182 new COVID19 cases and 276 recoveries today. Total positive cases 28,481, Total active cases 2,415.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/TL0t2qbtR1

