Bhubaneswar: Dipali Das, the daughter of former Jharsuguda MLA late Naba Kishore Das has collected the Biju Janata Dal ticket for the forthcoming Jharsuguda By-polls, scheduled on May 10.

Das received the ticket from BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas today.She also took the blessings of Naveen and said that she is confident of winning the by-polls. She will file her nomination papers on April 18th of this month.