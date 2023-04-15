“Utkal University inaugurated “Fully automated Parija Library & Digital Library”

Bhubaneswar: A fully automated Parija Library as well as the Digital Library can be termed as a milestone in the history of Parija Library today. Prof Sabita Acharya, the Vice Chancellor, inaugurated the fully automated Parija Library that is enabled by RFID as well as E-Granthalaya Library Management Technology. It allows for fastest, easiest and most efficient way to track, locate & manage library resources as well as efficient book circulation management. Prof. Acharya also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Digital Library which has been set up as an annex to the main Library to access the electronic resources. A 76 seated hall with Computer Systems has been installed and the halls become air-conditioned centrally. 10% of the facilities are reserved for visually challenged students and are equipped with Speakers and Microphones. The Digital Library provides access to research publications in reputed journals and books that are available online. This will go a long way in strengthening the academic and research infrastructure of the University.

Named after its first Vice Chancellor, Professor Pranakrushna Parija, the Central Library was established in 1946 (at Cuttack, Odisha) and shifted to the present building in 1962. More than 2, 71,622 books and 5800 rare manuscripts are housed in Parija Library. One of its prized possessions is the book ‘Constitution of India’ which is one of the 1,000 photolithographic reproductions of the Constitution of the Republic of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, after being approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It is signed by the framers of the constitution, most of whom are regarded as the founders of the Republic of India.

The function was attended by Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak (OAS, SS), the Registrar, Utkal University, Shri Gautama Pradhan, Comptroller of Finance, Utkal University, Prof Bhaswati Patnaik, Professor in-charge, Parija Library, DrAshapurnaPriyadarshini Nayak, Chief Librarian, DrManoranjanSenapati, Development Officer, Utkal University, DrChinmay Pradhan, Deputy Registrar, Utkal University, Dr. Hara Prasad Nayak, E-Resource Administrator, Parija Library, other faculty members of Utkal University, and all staff members of Parija library.