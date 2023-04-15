Odisha: 5t Secretary VK Pandian reviewed progress of various works in Puri

Puri: As instructed by CM Naveen Patnaik, Secy to CM (#5T) VK Pandian reviewed progress of various works in Puri. He visited sites of Heritage Corridor project, modern parking project in Samanga & Shree Setu Project. He also directed officials for early completion of Parikrama Project.

The 5T Secretary also reviewed progress of the Yatri Niwas at Baselisahi Police Station area which is spread on 10 acres of land. He instructed officials to complete all these works on schedule before the Rath Yatra.