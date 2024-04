Odisha: BJD announces 5th list of candidates, CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from Kantabanji and Hinjili

Bhubaneswar: BJD announces 5th list of candidates, CM Naveen Patnaik will contest from two seats in the upcoming elections- Hinjili & Kantabanji

Seats of Prasanna Acharya and Rohit Pujari swapped

Sanakhemundi: Geetanjali Devi

Jeypore: Indira Nanda

Chitrokonda: Laxmipriya Nayak

Kantabanji; Naveen Patnaik

Padampur: Barsha Singh Bariha

Kuchinda: Rajendra Chatria

Deogarh: Arundhati Devi

Angul: Sanjukta Singh

Nimapada: Dilip Nayak

BJD changes candidates in two seats

Rairakhol; Prasanna Acharya

Sambalpur: Rohit Pujari