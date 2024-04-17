Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt announces closure of all schools amid rising heat wave conditions. Odisha government has announced school closures for three days on Wednesday. As per a notification issued by the I&PR department, the schools in Odisha will remain closed for a period of three days till April 20, 2024.

All the schools including government and private schools will remain closed till April 20, 2024.

Odisha is currently sizzling under severe heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature at most places in Odisha crossed 30 degrees Celsius by early morning on Wednesday.