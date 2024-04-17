Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition of its Flagship Motorcycle Hayabusa

Bengaluru : After marking a quarter-century of unparalleled excellence in the world of motorcycling, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, announces the launch of the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition in India. This commemorative edition pays homage to the iconic Hayabusa’s legacy while introducing features that redefine sophistication.

Featuring a striking orange and black-based body, the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition includes gold anodized drive chain adjuster & front brake disk inner, alongside original engravings on the muffler body & drive chain. Adding to its charm are the 25th anniversary emblem & three-dimensional “SUZUKI” logo on the tank. Furthermore, the single seat cowling now comes as a standard equipment on this celebratory edition.

Underneath its striking exterior, the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition packs the same 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder fuel injected liquid-cooled DOHC engine as the current third generation Hayabusa. The motorcycle is equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, making this model powerful yet controllable.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “The Suzuki Hayabusa has been an icon of speed, style, and innovation for more than 25 years. With the launch of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition, we commemorate this remarkable journey and reaffirm our commitment to delivering motorcycles that engage with riders around the world. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continued love and support that has fuelled the success of this motorcycle over the years.”

25 years of Hayabusa: A legacy of Innovation and Unmatched performance across generations

Introduced in 1998 as the Hayabusa (GSX1300R), the Suzuki Hayabusa became a global phenomenon for its high power and handling performance, coupled with its unique and aerodynamic styling. This first generation “Ultimate Sport” machine became Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle.

The Hayabusa evolved over time, with the second generation arriving in 2007 featuring a larger engine of 1340cc along with the newly adopted Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS). Sales expanded globally, with Japanese domestic specs introduced in 2014 and even reached India with production & sales started in 2016.

As of 2021, the Hayabusa is in its third generation, boasting enhanced engine and chassis alongside various electronic controls. Incorporating the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) such as traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, this model embodies the concept of “The Refined Beast,” balancing power with control.