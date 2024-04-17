Philips India Teams Up with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as Official Grooming Partners for IPL 2024  

Empowering Players to Shine On and Off the Field with Advanced Grooming Solutions

New Delhi : Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, proudly announces its partnership with two prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season. This collaboration aims to harness the unparalleled popularity of cricket in India to spotlight Philips grooming products under the narrative “Groom like a Pro, Play Like a Pro,” aligning seamlessly with the brand’s ethos of excellence and performance.

As cricket aficionados enjoy the thrilling matches of IPL 2024, Philips India elevates the grooming routines of players and fans alike, urging them to present their best selves on and off the field. This partnership underscores Philips’ dedication to cricketers and individuals, enabling them to achieve a professional trim with our innovative grooming solutions. In this collaboration, players from Sunrisers Hyderabad proudly display the Philips India logo on their headgear, amplifying brand visibility both on-ground and across digital and social media platforms throughout the tournament.

Additionally, Philips India plans to curate personalised experiences in various cities, featuring contests and events where fans can win exclusive signed merchandise from their favourite players. Through these initiatives, Philips India seeks to forge authentic connections between fans and their cherished teams, while reinforcing the brand’s superiority exemplified by the Philips Multigroomer. By inspiring a generation of cricket enthusiasts to groom like professionals, Philips aims to instil confidence that enhances performance, ultimately shaping a new standard of grooming excellence in the realm of cricket.

Deepali Agarwal, Business Head- Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, commented, “We are delighted to join forces with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as their official grooming partner for the IPL 2024 season. Cricket and grooming share a common thread of precision, skill, and confidence, and we are excited to champion this synergy with our advanced grooming products. Through this association, we aim to inspire men across India to groom like professionals and unleash their full potential, mirroring the ethos of our brand.”

Expressing their enthusiasm about the collaboration, the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders shared their thoughts:

Mr. K Shanmugam, CEO, of Sunrisers Hyderabad stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Philips India on board as our official grooming sponsor for the upcoming T-20 season. As we deliver exceptional performances on the field, it is equally important for our players to maintain their grooming standards. With Philips’ expertise in grooming solutions, we are confident that our players will look their best and feel confident, contributing to their overall performance.”

Binda Dey, CMO of Kolkata Knight Riders, added, “The association with Philips India comes at an opportune moment for Kolkata Knight Riders as we embark on another exciting journey this season of T20. Grooming plays a crucial role in the lives of our players, and partnering with Philips allows us to provide them with the best grooming tools and products. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks of excellence on and off the field.”

As the IPL fever grips the nation, Philips India looks forward to a successful partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, fostering a culture of grooming excellence and performance-driven success.