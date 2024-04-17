Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Celebrated Designer Tarun Tahiliani’s Tasva Continues Expansion; Unveils 6th Store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : – Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, proudly announced the grand opening of its sixth store in Bengaluru, situated on 80Ft Road in Koramangala. This milestone event reaffirms Tasva’s steadfast commitment to offering incomparable fashion and lifestyle choices to its customers.

Strategically located on 80ft Road in Koramangala, the new Tasva store will cater to the refined tastes of Bengaluru and its adjoining areas. Boasting a diverse array of meticulously curated wedding and occasion wear, the store offers a fresh perspective that seamlessly marries comfort with elegance.

The unveiling of Tasva’s sixth store in Bengaluru marks a significant juncture in the brand’s journey, underscoring its expansion and enduring dedication to delivering unparalleled fashion and lifestyle products. Spanning an expansive 5,000+ sq. ft., the new store showcases an extensive assortment of kurtas, bundis, sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, churidars, aligarhis, and accessories including safas, brooches, pocket squares, shawls, stoles, mojaris, and more. The store’s elegant ambience serves as the perfect backdrop to the exceptional collection. Tasva’s team of knowledgeable stylists is committed to discerning customers’ unique preferences, ensuring personalized assistance at every step. The latest addition of dinner jackets epitomizes a harmonious blend of sleek lines, asymmetrical cuts, and avant-garde embellishments.

Each garment embodies Tarun Tahiliani’s signature style, expertly crafted with impeccable attention to detail to achieve the quintessential Tasva fit. Tasva proudly employs fabrics such as silk, banarasi brocade, velvet, and cotton, celebrating the rich heritage of Indian textiles. Traditional embroidery techniques including zardozi, aari, chikankari, and gota work are intricately woven across the collection, seamlessly fusing the elegance of Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes for the global Indian.

Reflecting on the unveiling of the new store, Tarun Tahiliani, the Chief Design Officer, Tasva, said, “Tasva has been a long-held dream of mine, made possible by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. The name itself represents the finest version of oneself, which we have worked hard to accomplish through the brand. For the longest time, I’ve heard that ethnic wear is uncomfortable, and Tasva is an attempt to rectify that. We have designed garments that provide our consumer, the Indian Man, with a fabulously made, internationally inspired collection.”

