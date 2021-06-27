Odisha: Bhadrak District Reports 169 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 553 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,408 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 26th June

New Positive Cases: 3408

In quarantine: 1943

Local contacts: 1465

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 93 Balasore: 251 Bargarh: 24 Bhadrak: 169 Balangir: 22 Boudh: 28 Cuttack: 553 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 73 Gajapati: 14 Ganjam: 17 Jagatsinghpur: 103 Jajpur: 258 Jharsuguda: 19 Kalahandi: 15 Kandhamal: 19 Kendrapada: 110 Keonjhar: 70 Khurda: 582 Koraput: 76 Malkangiri: 73 Mayurbhanj: 158 Nawarangpur: 43 Nayagarh: 160 Nuapada: 6 Puri: 215 Rayagada: 77 Sambalpur: 28 Sonepur: 16 Sundargarh: 37 State Pool: 95

New recovery: 3682

Cumulative tested: 13554417

Positive: 900470

Recovered: 863824

Active cases: 32706