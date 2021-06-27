Over 1,500 people of the Bonda community of Odisha administered Covid jabs till date

Bhubaneswar”: Over 1,500 people of the Bonda community, one of the 13 Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of the State residing on the hill top villages in Bonda Hill under Khairput block have been administered Covid jabs till date. While 1,500 people in the age group of 45-60 years in Andrahal and Mudulipada panchayats received the first dose, and 480 persons will get the jabs in next two days.

Collector Dr Yeddula Vijay is personally monitoring the vaccination drive and said efforts were on in full swing to motivate the entire Bonda community for vaccination.

CHC Ayush Doctor Debabrata Barik said there is no shortage of vaccine and the Bonda people are now motivated to get vaccinated.

Health teams, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers have been campaigning door-to-door trying to raise awareness among the community to get vaccinated and soon the 18- 44 drive will be start.

The population of the Bonda hill stands at 12,231 as per 2011 census in which females outnumber males, said sources.