Odisha: Balasore District Reports 251 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 251 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,408 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 26th June
New Positive Cases: 3408
In quarantine: 1943
Local contacts: 1465
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 93
- Balasore: 251
- Bargarh: 24
- Bhadrak: 169
- Balangir: 22
- Boudh: 28
- Cuttack: 553
- Deogarh: 4
- Dhenkanal: 73
- Gajapati: 14
- Ganjam: 17
- Jagatsinghpur: 103
- Jajpur: 258
- Jharsuguda: 19
- Kalahandi: 15
- Kandhamal: 19
- Kendrapada: 110
- Keonjhar: 70
- Khurda: 582
- Koraput: 76
- Malkangiri: 73
- Mayurbhanj: 158
- Nawarangpur: 43
- Nayagarh: 160
- Nuapada: 6
- Puri: 215
- Rayagada: 77
- Sambalpur: 28
- Sonepur: 16
- Sundargarh: 37
- State Pool: 95
New recovery: 3682
Cumulative tested: 13554417
Positive: 900470
Recovered: 863824
Active cases: 32706