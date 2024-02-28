Odisha CM Inaugurates Memorial of Writer, Historian Brothers in Balasore District

BALASORE, ODISHA: In a poignant ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Manmath Das and Manoj Das memorial at Sankhari village in Balasore district, alongside launching various developmental projects within the region.

Paying homage to the literary and historical legacy of the Das brothers, Patnaik expressed reverence for their remarkable contributions to literature and history, both nationally and internationally. Renowned English and Odiya writer, Manoj Das, along with his elder brother, prominent historian Manmath Das, have elevated the prestige of the nation with their unparalleled talent and sagacity, Patnaik emphasized during his address to a virtual audience.

Highlighting the immortalizing impact of their works, Patnaik underscored the profound influence of the Das brothers on history and literature. Their legacy continues to inspire generations, he added.

Additionally, the Odisha government unveiled the prestigious ‘Manoj Das International Literary Award’, carrying a substantial cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. This esteemed award aims to honor literary luminaries from Odisha for their exceptional contributions to English literature annually.

The inauguration of the memorial and the establishment of the literary award mark significant milestones in commemorating the indelible legacy of the Das brothers, reaffirming their enduring influence on the cultural and literary landscape of Odisha and beyond.