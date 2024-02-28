Rairangpur: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stones for Central Government Holiday Home and Sports Complex at Rairangpur, Odisha today (February 28, 2024). She also virtually laid foundation stones for various road projects and inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the government of India is giving priority to the development of tribal areas and the progress of tribal brothers and sisters. With emphasis on expansion of electricity and roads in tribal dominated areas, the process of providing tap water to tribal families has also started. She stated that a national mission has been launched to eradicate sickle cell anemia from which generations of tribal fraternity are suffering. She urged people to be aware of the various schemes for their welfare and become their beneficiaries. She said that development is not possible without their efforts.

The President said that education is very important for the development of society. That’s why the government is opening the Eklavya Model ​​Residential schools for tribal students. She stated that even though the government is establishing schools, it is the responsibility of parents to send the children to school.

The President said that women empowerment is necessary for an empowered society. Therefore, the government is implementing various schemes to make women financially self-reliant. But only with the cooperation and partnership of everyone, 100 percent benefits of government schemes will be able to reach the beneficiaries.

The President expressed confidence that road projects that initiated today will ensure safe travel. The construction of the Sports Complex will provide better sports opportunities for the youth. She said that after the construction of the Holiday Home, people will be encouraged to come to Rairangpur. It will also provide employment to local people.