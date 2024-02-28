Centurion University’s School of Fisheries Receives ICAR Approval for B.F.Sc Degree Program

Paralakhemundi: Centurion University is proud to announce that its School of Fisheries, located in Paralakhemundi, Odisha, has received approval from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for its Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) degree program.

The approval comes as a testament to the School of Fisheries’ commitment to excellence in fisheries education and research. With this recognition, the School further solidifies its position as a leading institution in the field of fisheries sciences.

The B.F.Sc degree program at the School of Fisheries offers students a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of fisheries management and aquaculture. The program covers a wide range of subjects including Aquaculture, Fisheries Resource Management, Fish Processing Technology, Aquatic Environment Management, Fish Engineering, Aquatic Animal Health Management, Fisheries Extension, Economics, and Statistics.

What sets the School of Fisheries at Centurion University apart is its holistic approach to fisheries education. The School is equipped with seven full-fledged departments, each staffed with highly qualified and experienced faculty members. Students benefit from hands-on experience at the Aquaculture Research Farm (ARF), which features 22 fish ponds and facilities for integrated farming systems, pearl culture, cage culture, and ornamental fish culture.

In addition to academic excellence, the School of Fisheries at Centurion University is dedicated to community engagement and sustainable development. Through innovative programs such as vermicomposting, live fish feed culture, pearl culture, and value-added fish products, the school is actively involved in creating awareness and training initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of local communities and promoting environmental sustainability.

“We are thrilled to receive ICAR approval for our B.F.Sc degree program,” said Prof D N Rao, Vice-President of Centurion University. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing quality education and fostering innovation in the field of fisheries sciences. We look forward to continuing our mission of training the next generation of fisheries professionals and contributing to the sustainable development of our region.”