Election Commission Seeks Clarification from Odisha Govt and BJD Over Alleged Use of Party Symbol in Government Ads

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has initiated an inquiry into the alleged use of the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) party symbol, the ‘conch’, in advertisements funded by public resources, sources disclosed on Wednesday.

With assembly polls in Odisha coinciding with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to occur in April-May, the Election Commission’s move comes amidst heightened scrutiny. Notably, the Model Code of Conduct has not yet been enforced.

The Commission has directed both the Odisha government and the ruling BJD to provide clarification on the matter by the evening of March 2nd. This development underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial electoral process, devoid of any misuse of government resources or symbols for partisan advantage.

Further updates on this inquiry are anticipated as responses are awaited from the concerned parties.