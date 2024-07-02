Odisha based BonV Aero Emerges Victorious in Global Pitch Competition Meet The Drapers Season 6; Secures ₹14 Crores Prize in USA

Bhubaneswar: BonV Aero, a pioneering company in manufacturing logistics drones and , has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the global winnersof‘Meet the Drapers – Season 6’, the world’s largest pitch competition. This victory not only solidifies BonV Aero’s position as a leading deep-tech manufacturer of drones in the defence and aerospace sector but also marks the first instance of an Indian company winning ₹14 Crores grand prize in a US TV Show.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Satyabrata Satpathy, Co-founder & CEO, BonV Aero said that, “We are thrilled to have secured the top prize at Meet the Drapers, which underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation in the defence and aerospace sector. This success is a testament to the hard work and vision of our teamand it reinforces Odisha’s growing prominence on the global entrepreneurial stage.”

The panel of judges at Meet the Drapers included prominent figures such as venture capitalist Tim Draper and family, renowned for their early-stage investments in groundbreaking companies such as Tesla, Space X, Hotmail, Skype and 25 other unicorns. “Tim Draper’s endorsement of this innovative approach and vision is a tremendous honour” said the Dr.Barada P. Panigrahy, CEO, SSU Innovation Foundation, Sri Sri University. “His recognition further validates the mission to revolutionise logistics through cutting-edge drone technology.”

BonV Aero’s recent accomplishments extend beyond this competition victory and funding success.BonV’s aerial vehicle is carbon-free, zero emissions and will play an important role in India’s journey to Net Zero in 2070.“The company has successfully delivered advanced logistics drones to the Indian Army, showcasing its capability to operate in high-altitude and challenging environments, including altitudes above 10,000 feet”, said CTO and Co-founder Abinash Sahoo.

“It is a big achievement not only for BonV Aero, but for all startups of our state. It is a global validation for our state’s startup ecosystem and it will inspire all. We are happy that Startup Odisha is growing and we consider BonV Aero’s success as ours. I am happy to share with you that a strong base of human resources and technical know-how is being developed in Odisha, which will help future startups in the field of Drone tech and aviation.” said Mr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha.

AIC-CGU and C. V. RAMAN GLOBAL UNIVERSITY proudly celebrate the triumph of their incubated startup at Meet The Drapers, Season 6. Promoter Shri. Sanjib Kumar Rout said “we envision a robust Drone Ecosystem offering mentoring, prototyping / manufacturing facilities and funding opportunities to foster innovation and to empower aspiring entrepreneurs. We are also hopeful in assistingBonV Aero in securing funding for subsequent rounds and enhancing the startup’s valuation to position it among India’s unicorns.”

BonV Aero is committed to providing solutions to some unique pain-points faced by the state of Odisha in disaster management, relief and rescue operations.The company’s vision is to establish itself as a global leader in carbon-free aerial mobility solutions in goods and people transportation, emphasising operational efficiency, reliability and continued innovation. Among others present on the occasion are Sthita Prajna, COO of AIC CV RAMAN GLOBAL UNIVERSITY and Bhagabati Pattnaik, KIIT Enabling Centre.