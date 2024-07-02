Suzuki Motorcycle India sales close at 88,287 units in June’24, registers 9% Y-o-Y growth

Bengaluru : Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales numbers for the month of June’24.

The company closed June’24 with total sales of 88,287 units as compared to 80,737 units sold in June’23, registering a growth of 9%. Its domestic sales for the month stood at 71,086 units. A growth of 13% against 63,059 units sold during the same period last year. However, its exports slightly went down from 17,678 units in June’23 to 17,201 units shipped in June’24.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa – Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased with our sales growth in June 2024 driven by strong demand especially in the Indian market. We have got off to a good start in this financial year, with a healthy 15% year-on-year growth in our sales in the first quarter. We are optimistic about maintaining this growth momentum in the months ahead. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued customers and dedicated dealer network for their continued trust and unwavering support which has played a pivotal role in achieving this result.”