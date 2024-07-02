Ambani Family Wedding Celebrations Start with a Mass Wedding (Samuhik Vivah) for Underprivileged Couples

Mumbai: Marking the start of the wedding functions of their Son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family organized a ‘Samuh Vivah’ (Mass Wedding) for over 50 underprivileged couples coming from the Palghar area located about 100km from Mumbai. The wedding function was held at the Reliance Corporate Park and was attended by nearly 800 people representing families of the couples. Starting with this function, the family pledged to continue supporting hundreds more of such weddings across the country during the upcoming wedding seasons.

The Ambani family upholds the timeless Indic dictum, “Manav seva hi Madhav seva” – “Service to humanity is service to God.” In the spirit of this principle, they have a tradition of beginning every major family occasion by providing for and serving others, reinforcing their commitment to the community.

Smt. Nita Ambani and Shri Mukesh Ambani accompanied by their family members attended the function and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couples, adding a personal touch to the auspicious occasion.

As a gesture of goodwill, each couple was presented with gold ornaments, including Mangalsutra, wedding rings, and nose rings. They also received silver ornaments, such as toe rings and anklets. In addition, each bride was presented a cheque of Rs. 1.01 Lakh (One Lakh One Thousand) as her ‘streedhan.’ Each couple was also gifted with grocery and household items sufficient for one year, including a variety of 36 essential items and utensils, appliances such as a gas stove, mixer and fan, as well as a mattress and pillows.

The wedding ceremony was attended by over 800 people, including family members of the brides and grooms, local social workers, and members of the community. Following the ceremony, a grand dinner was organized for all attendees, furthering the spirit of celebration and togetherness.

Attendees were also invited to witness the traditional Tarpa Dance performed by the Warli Tribe, adding a rich cultural experience to the evening.

The Ambani family’s initiative not only celebrated the union of the couples but also highlighted their commitment to social welfare and community support.

In this way, the family is also able to share their happiness and joy with the larger community and seek their blessings. In the past also during the occasion of weddings in the family, the Ambanis have run food service or Anna Seva for people in the nearby communities and with NGOs.