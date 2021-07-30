Odisha: Balasore District Reports 97 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 97 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,558 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th July
New Positive Cases: 1558
In quarantine: 904
Local contacts: 654
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 80
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 42
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 241
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 23
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 35
18. Keonjhar: 14
19. Khurda: 479
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 5
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 82
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 14
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 103
New recoveries: 2039
Cumulative tested: 15950444
Positive: 975690
Recovered: 953088
Active cases: 16715