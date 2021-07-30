Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 241 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 241 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,558 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th July New Positive Cases: 1558 In quarantine: 904 Local contacts: 654 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 80 2. Balasore: 97 3. Bargarh: 6 4. Bhadrak: 42 5. Balangir: 10 6. Boudh: 3 7. Cuttack: 241 8. Deogarh: 9 9. Dhenkanal: 23 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 7 12. Jagatsinghpur: 67 13. Jajpur: 78 14. Jharsuguda: 7 15. Kalahandi: 8 16. Kandhamal: 18 17. Kendrapada: 35 18. Keonjhar: 14 19. Khurda: 479 20. Koraput: 2 21. Malkangiri: 5 22. Mayurbhanj: 41 23. Nawarangpur: 13 24. Nayagarh: 25 25. Nuapada: 2 26. Puri: 82 27. Rayagada: 8 28. Sambalpur: 14 29. Sonepur: 8 30. Sundargarh: 28 31. State Pool: 103 New recoveries: 2039 Cumulative tested: 15950444 Positive: 975690 Recovered: 953088 Active cases: 16715