India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 45.60 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverageexceeded 45.60 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,45,60,33,754vaccine doses have been administered through 54,50,378sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 51,83,180vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,98,871 2nd Dose 77,94,788 FLWs 1st Dose 1,79,23,328 2nd Dose 1,11,57,062 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 14,95,34,704 2nd Dose 76,78,805 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,37,58,165 2nd Dose 3,75,98,059 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,46,25,671 2nd Dose 3,56,64,301 Total 45,60,33,754

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,43,972people have already recovered from COVID-19 and42,360patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%.

India has reported 44,230daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,05,155and active cases now constitute1.28% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,16,277tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46 crore (46,46,50,723) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.43% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.44% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5%for 53 consecutive days now.