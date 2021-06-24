Odisha: Balangir District Reports 16 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balangir District Reports 16 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,650 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd June
New Positive Cases: 3650
In quarantine: 2098
Local contacts: 1552
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 112
- Balasore: 278
- Bargarh: 45
- Bhadrak: 170
- Balangir: 16
- Boudh: 41
- Cuttack: 485
- Deogarh: 4
- Dhenkanal: 110
- Gajapati: 8
- Ganjam: 14
- Jagatsinghpur: 138
- Jajpur: 332
- Jharsuguda: 8
- Kalahandi: 23
- Kandhamal: 26
- Kendrapada: 106
- Keonjhar: 68
- Khurda: 604
- Koraput: 104
- Malkangiri: 67
- Mayurbhanj: 145
- Nawarangpur: 69
- Nayagarh: 122
- Nuapada: 10
- Puri: 187
- Rayagada: 106
- Sambalpur: 35
- Sonepur: 22
- Sundargarh: 106
- State Pool: 89
New recoveries: 4052
Cumulative tested: 13353132
Positive: 890596
Recovered: 853012
Active cases: 33770