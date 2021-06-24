Odisha: Bhadrak District Reports 170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Bhadrak District Reports  170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,650 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd June

New Positive Cases: 3650

In quarantine: 2098

Local contacts: 1552

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 112
  2. Balasore: 278
  3. Bargarh: 45
  4. Bhadrak: 170
  5. Balangir: 16
  6. Boudh: 41
  7. Cuttack: 485
  8. Deogarh: 4
  9. Dhenkanal: 110
  10. Gajapati: 8
  11. Ganjam: 14
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 138
  13. Jajpur: 332
  14. Jharsuguda: 8
  15. Kalahandi: 23
  16. Kandhamal: 26
  17. Kendrapada: 106
  18. Keonjhar: 68
  19. Khurda: 604
  20. Koraput: 104
  21. Malkangiri: 67
  22. Mayurbhanj: 145
  23. Nawarangpur: 69
  24. Nayagarh: 122
  25. Nuapada: 10
  26. Puri: 187
  27. Rayagada: 106
  28. Sambalpur: 35
  29. Sonepur: 22
  30. Sundargarh: 106
  31. State Pool: 89

New recoveries: 4052

Cumulative tested: 13353132

Positive: 890596

Recovered: 853012

Active cases: 33770

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR