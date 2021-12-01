Odia Samaj, New Delhi launches ‘Hockey Hiin Jivan’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is the castle of Indian hockey, and Sundargarh district is the origin of Hockey. This tribal district of Odisha has given a number of world-class hockey stars to Indian hockey. These bright stars of hockey have not only represented the Indian hockey team but also taken the leadership of the national team to a new level. By carrying the content of struggles and glories of these Odia tribal hockey players who have left their mark on the world yard, the book ‘Hockey hiin Jivan’ has been published. This is an Odia translation of the original Hindi book ‘Hockey Hai Zindagi’ written by eminent journalist Shri Satyendra Pal Singh. Odia Samaj, New Delhi has translated the book into Odia. This is a special effort of Odia Samaj, New Delhi to bring every step of success of these Odia tribal Hockey stars closer to the Odia people. While the original Hindi language book has become popular at the national level, the book translated by Odia Samaj, New Delhi will further augment the love of Hockey in the hearts of Odia people. The book has been published with the inauguration of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2021 in Odisha. The book was launched on Argus Channel with the august presence of author Shri Satyendra Pal Singh.

The history of hockey in Odisha is one and half century old. Many tribal hockey stars have showcased their talents in both the men’s and women’s national hockey teams. Odia players like Dilip Tirkey, Lazarus Barla, Ignace Tirkey, Prabodh Tirkey, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas in Mens’ hockey and Subhadra Pradhan, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Tappo, Lilima Minz in Women’s hockey have already become part of the glory of Indian hockey. The role of Hockey coaches like Dr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, Kalu Charan Choudhury, Milton Bilung, Peter Tirkey, Bijay Lakra, M.P. Ganesh are also incredible. The home-grown players, who left their mark on India hockey, are idols for many today. However, the struggle and successful journey of those players who have made hockey their life are unknown to many. Noting the interest of the Odia people in hockey, Odia Samaj, New Delhi has translated this hockey players’ inspirational journey into Odia. Not only this translation will provide more interesting information to Odia people about the players, but it will also be a tribute to the world renowned players who have emerged from many unknown villages.

In the original Hindi book published by National Youth Cooperative Society Limited (NYCS), Shri. Singh presents the story of Odisha’s hockey game and the successful journey of players in a very breathtaking manner. Why is Hockey only limited to tribal areas in Odisha? Why are the tribal players of Odisha not getting enough representation in the national hockey team despite their immense talent? All these questions’ answers are highlighted in this book. But the Hindi content of this book is not easily assimilable by the local Odia people. Therefore, it is an outstanding attempt by the Odia Samaj, New Delhi to translate into Odia to reach the sentiments of the Odia Hockey lovers.

Published by Odia Samaj, New Delhi the book ‘Hockey hiin Jivan’ carries the enormous tabular of 150th years’ of Hockey in Odisha. Hockey is not only a sport but also a golden moment of celebration. Now hockey has become an integral part of life in tribal areas like Sundargarh and Rourkela. Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President Odia Samaj, New Delhi conveys that the book will help to create new hockey stars from all corners of the state along with making hockey more popular in Odisha.

—