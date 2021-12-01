HMV Driver’s Refresher Training – ‘Vahak’ inaugurated; Pilot project with 1000 drivers of OMC

Chhatia: In yet another bid to improve road safety scenario in the State, the State Transport Authority (STA) has initiated a training programme ‘Vahak’ for heavy vehicle drivers of the State. The programme was inaugurated by Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority on Wednesday at HMV Driver Training Institute, Chhatia. The programme is being organised by STA in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bagchi said, “We lost around 10,000 people during the Tsunami. India loses 1.5 lakh lives due to road accidents every year which is equal to 15 Tsunamis. Unfortunately we don’t realise the graveness of the situation because these are isolated incidents. Road accidents are a serious cause of concern for all of us. This has serious impact on families and our economy.”

Appreciating the efforts of truck drivers during Covid 19 lockdown, Shri Bagchi said, “Truckers are the ultimate lifeline who maintained critical supply chains of food and goods that were in high demand during the lockdown.”

He further said, “The refresher training programme will hone the skills of drivers and in turn help in reducing accident in the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Arun Bothra, Transport Commissioner cum Chairman, Odisha said, “In India, there is hardly any formal training for HMV drivers. There are very few HMV drivers training tracks in the country. Generally helpers over a period of time become HMV drivers without proper training. Project Vahak is conceived to bridge the gap and enhance the skills of these drivers.”

It is a first of its kind state level HMV Driver’s refresher training programme. To begin with a total of 1000 drivers of OMC will be trained in the first phase. In each batch 60 drivers will be trained for three days about driving skills, fuel efficiency, basic first aid, road safety and road signages. The drivers will be given stipend for three days training programme.

During the event, a health check-up camp was also organised for the drivers.

Among others, Shri Niti Shekhar, ACT (Enf), STA, Shri Rahul PR, Superintendent of Police, Jajpur, Shri Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Personnel), OMC, and Shri P. Mohammad Ali, DGM, Head, Driver Training, Ashok Leyland Ltd. were present on the occasion. Shri Sadiq Hussain Syed, Principal, HMV Driver Training Institute, Chhatia gave vote of thanks.

