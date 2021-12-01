Meeting of Union Steel Minister with the Parliamentary Delegation of Mongolia

New Delhi : Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met Mongolian Parliamentary delegation led by Mr. Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman, State Great Khural of Mongolia (Parliament of Mongolia), here today. Mr. Gombojav Zandanshatar is accompanied by six Members of Mongolian parliament and the Minister of Mining and heavy industries of Mongolia. The Mongolian Parliamentary Delegation is on a visit to India, on the invitation of the Parliament of India, from 30th November to 6th December 2021.

The Steel Minister referred to long-standing historical spiritual and cultural ties between India and Mongolia, especially Buddhism, a special connect between both the countries. Singh conveyed his best wishes to the parliamentary delegation for their visit to the holy land of Bodh Gaya, Bihar where Buddha attained enlightenment. He congratulated the delegation on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the independence of Mongolia. He also expressed happiness that Mongolia being a democratic country could visit and see the vibrant functioning of the Indian Parliament.

Coking coal being an important raw material for steel-making, is not abundantly available in India but Mongolia has abundant reserves. Mentioning previous discussions between two sides, the delegation and Steel Minister discussed the possibility of importing good quality coking coal from Mongolia. For a mutually beneficial relationship both sides expressed keenness to develop Mongolia as a reliable source of quality coking coal at a competitive price, when the need of coking coal in India shall only increase. This could be an important step for Indian Steel sector towards possibilities of raw material securitisation and price stability, in times of rising coking coal prices and creating alternative sources for this important raw material, overcoming supply constraints.