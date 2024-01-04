Odia Movie “Dear Purusha” Creates History as the First Odia Film Featured on Times Square, New York

In an unprecedented achievement for Regional Indian Cinema, Odia film “Dear Purusha”, Directed by the renowned Director, Jiit Chakraborty and Produced by Jhilik Motion Pictures has etched its name in history as the First Odia Film to grace the prominent Times Square billboard in New York City. This momentous announcement stands as a testament to the film’s universal resonance and signifies a remarkable milestone for the Indian Regional film industry.

“Dear Purusha” intricately delves into the intricacies of the lives of six couples, offering a compelling portrayal of men as they navigate the intricate web of societal expectations and familial challenges. At the narrative’s core is Chitrangada, a valiant warrior advocating for men’s perspectives, leaving audiences in suspense about the unfolding quest for justice.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors, including Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Maheswata Ray, Siddhant Mohapatra, Jhilik Bhattacharjee, Nitu Singh, Samresh Routray, Pinky Pradhan, Bobby Mishra, B.M. Baisali, Devasis Patra, Anuradha Panigrahi, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Divya Mohanty, Partha Sarathi Ray, Ananya Mishra, Kuna Tripathy, Sukanth Rath, Rabi Mishra, Ipshita, Rakhee and others.

This achievement not only elevates “Dear Purusha” but also paves the way for regional cinema to make a significant impact on the global stage. The film’s unique storyline and captivating characters have transcended cultural boundaries, resonating with audiences beyond geographical constraints.

Renowned cinematographer Iswar Barik has been the man behind the lens for Dear Purusha. The film’s music, composed by Gaurav Anand, adds depth to the narrative. Teasers and trailers, available on Sidharth Music, have already piqued the interest of audiences, providing a glimpse into the soul-stirring melodies and captivating storyline

Jhilik Bhattacharjee, The producer of the Movie and Founder of Jhilik Motion Pictures, expressed her exhilaration at this ground-breaking achievement, stating, “Being featured on Times Square is not just a win for ‘Dear Purusha’ but a triumph for the entire regional cinema fraternity, especially Odia Film and Entertainment Industry. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling to break barriers and connect with diverse audiences worldwide.”

With this historic feat, “Dear Purusha” anticipates heightened anticipation and global interest as it prepares for its release on January 11, thursday across Odisha followed by Other regions of India. The film’s team is eager to share this unique narrative that promises to captivate audiences and spark conversations on a global scale about men’s mental health.