Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held bilateral meeting in Kathmandu today

Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Mr. Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held bilateral meeting in Kathmandu today. The two Ministers also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.Various aspects of Nepal-India relations were discussed on the occasion under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others.
