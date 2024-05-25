NTPC declares FY24 Audited Results; NTPC Group Electricity Generation up by 6%, PAT up by 25%

NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power utility, with an installed group capacity of 76,015 MW, has declared the financial results for the financial year 2023-24, on 24th May, 2024.

NTPC Group recorded the highest-ever annual electricity generation of 422 Billion Units in FY24 as compared to 399 Billion Units in FY23, an increase of ~6%. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in FY24 was 362 Billion Units as compared to 344 Billion Units in the previous year, registering an increase of ~5%.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 77.25% as against the National Average of 69.49% during FY24.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of NTPC for FY24 was ₹ 1,65,707 crores as against the previous year’s Total Income of ₹ 1,67,724 crores. Profit After Tax for FY24 was ₹ 18,079 crores as against ₹ 17,197 crores in FY23, an increase of ~5%.

On a consolidated basis, the Total Income of the Group for FY24 was ₹ 1,81,166 crores as against the previous year’s Total Income of ₹ 177,977 crores, registering an increase of ~2%. Profit After Tax of the group for FY24 was ₹ 21,332 crores as against the corresponding previous year PAT of ₹ 17,121 crores, registering an increase of 24.60%.

For FY24, the Board has recommended a final dividend @ ₹ 3.25 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Interim dividends for the FY24 totaling ₹4.50 per equity share have already been paid to the investors in the months of November 2023 and February 2024. The total dividend for the year would be ₹7.75 per equity share as compared to ₹7.25 per equity share last year. This is the 31st consecutive year of dividend payment by the company.