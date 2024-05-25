The 3rd Capacity Building Program for the Civil Servants of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka concluded at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG)

The 3rd Capacity Building Program for senior civil servants of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka concluded successfully at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) on 24th May 2024 in New Delhi. The program was attended by 41 senior civil servant officers from Sri Lanka, including Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries, Deputy Sergeants, and Directors and others. The program added to NCGG’s record of having trained 95 civil servants from Sri Lanka.

Identified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as an ‘institution in focus,’ NCGG continues to lead in providing critical training to international civil servants. Shri V. Srinivas, IAS, Secretary, DARPG & DPPW, and DG, NCGG, delivered the valedictory address. He underscored the transformative role of technology in bridging the gap between citizens and government, under the policy of “Maximum Governance-Minimum Government.” He highlighted India’s initiatives in Digital Empowerment and Digital Transformation under the Digital India program and emphasized the program’s design to help officers learn from India’s best governance models for replication in their own countries.

Shri V. Srinivas,Secretary, DARPG &DoPPW, and DG, NCGG

The session also featured group presentations by participants on topics such as Land Acquisition, a Public Personnel System for Sri Lanka, Maintaining a High Human Development Index (HDI) in Sri Lanka, and the Post-COVID Tourism Boom in Sri Lanka. Shri V. Srinivas highly appreciated the insightful presentations.

Dr. A.P. Singh, the course coordinator, highlighted the diversity of topics covered in the program, which included various aspects of governance, digital transformation, developmental schemes, and sustainable practices. He provided an overview of the field visits to prestigious institutions, including the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Cyber Security Cell in Noida, National Institute of Solar Energy, and the International Solar Alliance in Gurugram. Participants also visited District GautamBudh Nagar, the PradhanmantriSanghralaya, and the iconic Taj Mahal.

The capacity building program was supervised by Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator & Faculty, NCGG, and Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Program Assistant, NCGG.Consultant and Chief Administrative Officer, NCGG, Smt. Prisca Poly Mathew and Assistant Professor, Dr. Gazala Hassan were also present during the event.