NTPC Darlipali bags prestigious Kalinga CSR Award

NTPC Darlipali , located in Sundargarh District Odisha has been conferred with the esteemed Kalinga CSR Award 2022 for its remarkable contribution in community development activities. The power station bagged the award at the 7th National Seminar on Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative – 2023 organised by Institute of Quality and Environment management services in collaboration with Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, on 31 st March 2023.

The award was received by Shri Ajai Kumar Tandon, CGM (NTPC Darlipali) from the

‘Chief Guest’ Shri Pradip Kumar Amat, Honourable Cabinet Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Govt of Odisha.

The award has been bestowed upon NTPC Darlipali for its exceptional contribution for overall development of the community and enhancement of the living standard of people in its project affected areas. The award is a testimony of the best CSR practices and initiatives undertaken by NTPC Darlipali in benefitting the communities.

Shri Ajai Kumar Tandon, CGM (NTPC Darlipali) congratulated the employees