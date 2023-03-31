Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of February 2023 for the Financial Year 2022-23

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of February, 2023 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:

The Government of India has received ₹20,39,728 crore (83.9% of corresponding RE 2022-23 of Total Receipts) upto February, 2023 comprising ₹17,32,193 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹2,48,635 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹58,900 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans of ₹20,229 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of ₹38,671 crore. ₹8,08,088 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹20,266 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹34,93,590 crore (83.4% of corresponding RE 2022-23), out of which ₹29,03,363 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹5,90,227 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹7,98,957 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹4,59,547 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.