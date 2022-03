New Delhi: NTPC has made commercially operational an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana. Earlier the company had commissioned 17.5 MW (Part-I) and 20 MW (Part-II) of the project.

With the addition of 42.5MW, the total commercially operational power generation capacity of Ramagundam floating solar project has reached 80 MW. The project is of 100 MW capacity.

The NTPC’s total Installed capacity is 68,609.68 MW.

