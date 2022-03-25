Khadi Steals the Show at Lakme Fashion Week 2022; Showstopper Kangana Ranaut Hails Khadi’s Sustainability

New Delhi: Khadi, the fabric of freedom and a symbol of Swadeshi, Sustainability and simplicity, made an emphatic presence in the global fashion arena with an exclusive presentation at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in New Delhi on Thursday. Renowned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp as the showstopper for Khadi India, flanked by a vivid collection of six internationally acclaimed designers – Mossi Traoré, Abhishek Gupta Benaras, Anaivila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka. This is for the first time that an international designer, Mossi Traoré from Paris, participated in a Khadi fashion show. Mossi stole the show with architectural silhouettes in his designs.

This is for the second time that Khadi has participated with Lakme Fashion Week; previously in the year 2018. The Khadi India show was curated by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Chairman KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Secretary MSME Shri BB Swain were present on the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut caught the eye-balls with her scintillating appearance on the ramp as she draped an off-white Khadi Jamdani Saree, a heritage craft of West Bengalmade a strong pitch for promoting Khadi as the most sustainable clothing and urged the youngsters to buy “Swadeshi Only” products.

“It was a pleasure to be back on the ramp and for something so special like Khadi. The whole world is now talking about the Indian fabrics particularly Khadi that is organic, skin-friendly and environment friendly. The Indian fabrics have existed for thousands of years. When we buy Khadi, we not only help restore our heritage crafts but also create livelihood for many in the country. Whenever you buy something, ensure it is made in India. Khadi should be our identity,” Kangana said.

Shri Saxena termed Khadi as the most sustainable and simple but trendy clothing. “Khadi is the only product in the modern history that has stood the test of time as a tool of sustainable development. Khadi is the fabric of the nation and it has the potential to bring about a sea change in the lives of millions,” he said.

The Khadi India collection celebrated the Indian savoir faire with its characteristic colors and silhouette and aesthetics. The designers used the natural whites and black as well as the vibrant color schemes. The entire collection, with a contemporary approach, sought to present timeless Khadi clothing with a new trendy twist.