NTPC Coal Mining exhibits spectacular growth

Ranchi : NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power utility through its coal mining initiative has added another feather in the cap by surpassing a remarkable milestone in record time. NTPC in the current fiscal has surpassed the coal production of the previous fiscal on 13th Dec 2023 by producing 23.223 MMT. The total production in FY 2022-23 was 23.203 MMT. This feat has been achieved in the record time of 257 days which is 108 days less than previous FY, recording the Year to Year (YOY) growth of 77% in coal production and 88% in dispatch.

NTPC has ventured into forming a 100% subsidiary company as NTPC Mining Limited (NML) with the intention of focused attention towards Mining Business.The Ministry of Coal (MoC) has recognized NML by signing the Deed of Adherence between MoC, NTPC Ltd and NML on 27th September 2023.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC mining‘s relentless commitment towards enhancing the coal production from its captive mines contributing to NTPC’s fuel security and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Till date, NTPC Mining Ltd has produced more than 91 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its four operational captive coal mines i.e. Pakri Barwadih & Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mines in Jharkhand,Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh. To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning,equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity and ensuring the safety of the workforce.