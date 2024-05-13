“Embracing the Heart of Motherhood: Celebrating Mother’s Day”

Dhamra: On Mother’s Day, amidst the celebration of maternal love and strength, there lies a story that transcends the conventional narrative. It’s the tale of Rina Das, a single mother of three children, from Kaithkhola Village in Odisha, who embodies the epitome of resilience and determination.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rina’s life took an unexpected turn as she tragically lost her husband and father, leaving her in a precarious financial and emotional state. However, amidst the darkness, a glimmer of hope emerged through her association with the Utthan project of the Adani Foundation.

As Rina immersed herself in various school activities, her dedication and commitment caught the attention of the school community, leading to her appointment as a member of the School Management Committee (SMC). This newfound responsibility not only empowered Rina but also provided her with a platform to advocate for the holistic development of the school.

From being a supportive assistant in the classroom to assuming a leadership role within the SMC, Rina’s journey symbolizes a remarkable transformation. Through her unwavering courage and resilience, she has evolved from a vulnerable mother to a confident and influential figure in her community.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let us reflect on the story of Rina Das—a testament to the strength of single mothers everywhere who, against all odds, continue to inspire and impact the lives of those around them.

According to Rina, “Through Utthan, I’ve not only been able to bring a positive change in my community, but the project has also provided significant financial support to me. Previously, following the loss of my husband and father, I relied on my brother for financial assistance. However, since becoming involved with the Utthan project, I’ve been able to cover the educational expenses of my two children.”