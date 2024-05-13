SBI General Insurance Appoints Jaya Tripathi as Head – Key Relations Group to sharpen focus on banks and other financial institutions

Mumbai: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, has announced the appointment of Ms. Jaya Tripathi as Head – Key Relations Group. In her new role, Ms. Tripathi will lead the expansion of new business opportunities and partnerships, drive sales team growth, and deepen partner relationships to enhance profitability.

With a diverse background spanning general insurance, fashion retail, and tourism, Ms. Tripathi brings an array of experience to her new position. Her extensive background includes holding senior leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Mahindra Holidays, ICICI Lombard, Forevermark Diamonds (De Beers Group), and Aditya Birla Group, where she has significantly contributed to business and strategic development. Ms. Tripathi holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Marketing) from Symbiosis International University.

Mr. Rakesh Kaul, CBO, SBI General Insurance, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jaya to the SBI General Insurance family. We are confident that with her extensive experience and proven track record, she will play a pivotal and indispensable role in driving our business goals forward.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Jaya Tripathi said, “I am excited to join SBI General Insurance as the Head – Key Relations Group. In this new role, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic partnerships and contribute to the company’s growth.”

Ms. Tripathi’s appointment reflects SBI General Insurance’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and delivering value to its partners and customers.