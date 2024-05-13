Noida International Airport set to bring the best of retail and duty-free experience with Heinemann and BWC  

New Delhi : Noida International Airport (NIA) has awarded the concession for retail and duty-free to a consortium of Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Private Limited. This includes the concession for duty-free, to be operated by Heinemann, as well as master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail, to be operated by BWC Forwarders.

Passengers travelling through NIA will have a seamless and engaging experience with the Heinemann-branded stores, no matter where they fly. A first in domestic retail environment in India, an innovative market walkthrough concept will transform the shopping experience for domestic passengers. A wide selection of leading international brands and renowned Indian labels will be thoughtfully nestled in the domestic retail section to transform it into a captivating, dynamic and immersive space, where brands, each with its distinctive offerings, coexist harmoniously under a single roof.

There is a unique focus on incorporating elements of local culture and heritage to showcase the artisanal traditions of Uttar Pradesh, with an array of elegant regional artefacts, textiles, woodwork, jewellery, and metalwork, among other locally sourced masterpieces. The offerings will instil a strong sense of place and captivate passengers with the timeless allure of Uttar Pradesh’s handicrafts and souvenirs, presenting a vibrant and exquisite collection that celebrates the artistry and cultural diversity of the region.

The international duty-free outlet at the airport will offer a wide selection of premium brands, providing a spectacular shopping experience for travellers. Some of the curated categories will include premium liquors, tobacco, confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and exquisite chocolates. Additionally, there will be items such as fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, as well as a variety of teas, coffees, and spices to ensure that even in the midst of busy travel, passengers can easily find delightful surprises for their loved ones.

Mr. Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, “As we continue to develop Noida International Airport into a world-class facility, this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty-free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of our travellers. This will enable access to an array of premium and experiential options that will ensure our passengers’ time at the airport is both enjoyable and memorable. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for airport retail, creating an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers at Noida International Airport.”

Mr. Marvin von Plato, Chief Executive Officer, Heinemann Asia Pacific, said, “We are excited to soon start operations at Noida International Airport together with our Indian consortium partners BWC Forwarders. The Indian growth story, particularly when it comes to travel and aviation, is an extremely exciting onwards and upwards journey to be a part of. We deeply thank the NIA team for their trust in appointing us as their very first retail partners. Together with BWC, we look forward to crafting an exceptional retail environment at Noida, and to continuously grow our shared business in India for the long term.”

Mr. Raja Bommidala, Director, BWC Forwarders, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Heinemann to bring a truly world-class traveller experience to India, merging BWC Forwarders’ wealth of supply chain and logistics experience in Indian travel retail, with Heinemann’s global expertise and track record of operational excellence. We are proud to be part of Noida International Airport, the world’s newest gateway to India.”

Noida International Airport will combine Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.