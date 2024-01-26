NTPC Bongaigaon celebrates 75th Republic Day with patriotic fervor

NTPC Bongaigaon (3×250 MW) joined the rest of the country in celebrating the 75th Republic Day Celebrations at the station. Shri Karunakar Das, Chief General Manager, NTPC Bongaigaon unfurled the National Flag and inspected the ceremonial parade by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DGR Security Services, CISF Fire Wing and school children of Notredame Academy of NTPC Bongaigaon .

In his address to the employees and their family members, Shri Das highlighted various achievements of NTPC Bongaigaon and said India is a nation with “Unity in Diversity” and Republic Day is a remembrance of our faith in the Constitution and the ideas embodied in it. NTPC Bongaigaon also celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the entire North East. NTPC Bongaigaon has excelled not only in many areas of Operations and Maintenance but also has created a positive image in the entire power map of the state and the nation, he added.

He congratulated and thanked employees, departments and various partners associated with NTPC Bongaigaon for constantly making the station vibrant and engaged. Shri Das urged all to work as one team and bring laurels to NTPC Bongaigaon and the region as a whole by benchmarking various practices and taking new initiatives for the improvement of the station in various areas. He expressed his satisfaction that NTPC Bongaigaon has won laurels in various fields across the country in the current fiscal and stands among the top 3 stations of NTPC in terms of the Performance Evaluation Matrix and among top 10 in terms of the Safety Evaluation Matrix and underlined the growth trajectory of NTPC with focus on CSR, environment and safety.

Later colourful tri-colour balloons were also released to mark the occasion by Shri Das with members of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club along with employees and associates.

Shri Karunakar Das, along with senior officials of the station and CISF presented BUH Meritorious Awards to 48 employees from various departments for their outstanding performance in their respective fields. The awards were announced at the function. The Best contingent from CISF and the best Jawan from DGR, Security Services, ICH staff were also awarded on the occasion by Shri Das in the presence of Shri KC Muraleedharan, GM (O&M), Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), Shri GM Thongzam, Commandant, CISF, Shri Shashi Shekhar, AGM (HR) and Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR). An appreciation souvenir was also given to the welfare bodies, school and CISF wing for their performance and efforts during the day.

Colourful tableau by the Employee Welfare Association, Sports Council, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, Safety Wing, Fire Wing depicting the various aspects of township and plant safety was carried out in a ceremonious manner on the theme ” Viksit Bharat ”. Departmental Heads, Colleagues and employees from various Depts., Unions and Associations, CISF, DGR Security Services Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club and Welfare bodies of NTPC Bongaigaon, family members were present on the occasion.

Later, a blanket distribution of nearly 100 senior citizens of nearby villages below poverty line identified by the District Administration and Salakati Acchalik Senior Citizens Mancha, Salakati in association with the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon was distributed on the occasion as a part of corporate social responsibility.

As a part of the celebrations, the entrance gate in front of the New Administrative building was inaugurated by Shri Das in presence of the Project Group and senior officials of the station.

Celebrations were also held in the Ankur Tiny Tots and Notredame Academy where the National Flag was unfurled with patriotic fervour by the school management.