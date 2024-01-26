Rahul Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Wayanad, Confirms Congress MP K Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE, 26 January: In a significant announcement, Congress MP K Muraleedharan confirmed on Friday that former party president Rahul Gandhi is set to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, Muraleedharan outlined the party’s electoral strategy for the state, revealing that the majority of sitting MPs from Kerala are expected to seek re-election from their respective constituencies, with the exception of Kannur.

“As of now, the arrangement is that all sitting MPs from Kerala will contest from the same seats, except in Kannur. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, and there is no change to that plan,” Muraleedharan stated, providing clarity on the party’s candidate lineup for the crucial elections.

The decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad is seen as a strategic move by the Congress party, aiming to strengthen its presence in the southern state. Wayanad, located in the northern part of Kerala, has been a key focus for political parties due to its diverse demographic composition.

The confirmation by Muraleedharan comes as anticipation builds around the electoral landscape, with political parties gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader within the Congress party, is expected to bring his national appeal to Wayanad, making it a closely watched contest.

As the Congress party solidifies its election strategy in Kerala, the announcement sets the stage for a dynamic political battle in Wayanad and underscores the party’s efforts to secure a robust representation in the Lok Sabha. With the electoral momentum gaining momentum, all eyes are now on the unfolding developments in the lead-up to the polls.