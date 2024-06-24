Noida International Airport construction in advanced stages, commercial operations expected to begin by end of April 2025

Construction and development work at Noida International Airport is at an advanced stage and we continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness. This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial. Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport.

In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by end of April 2025. We are working together with our EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high. We are committed to our goal of delivering a sustainable and world-class airport for Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh.