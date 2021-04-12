Noida International Airport begins the pre-qualification process for airport development and construction tender

Delhi: Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is undertaking the engineering, procurement, and construction of NIA Phase- 1 (i.e., 12 million passengers per annum capacity) under various packages pursuant to a two-stage international competitive e-tender process.

YIAPL is inviting responses to its e-Request for Qualification (“e-RFQ”) from financially sound, experienced, and reputed contractors to short-list the tenderers for award of – engineering, procurement, and construction of terminal and associated works (Package- 1), and airside, landside, and associated works (Package- 2), in accordance with terms and conditions of the e-RFQ.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has been granted the right to develop, operate and maintain the Noida International Airport (NIA) on DBFOT basis.

Interested parties can download the e-RFQ upon successfully registering at YIAPL’s e-portal, accessible at: https://niairport.abcprocure.com