Odisha governor appoints new Vice Chancellors of Rajendra University, Kalahandi University

Bhubaneswar: Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Umaballava Mohapatra and Prof. Sanjay Kumar Satapathy as Vice Chancellors of Rajendra University, Bolangir and Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna respectively today. In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) read with Sub-Section (7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020, Chancellor Prof. Lal appointed Vice Chancellors for a period of four years with effect from the date they assume office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Mohapatra, Retired Professor of Botany, North Odisha University has teaching experience of around 33 years. He has authored one book and successfully guided 14 Ph.D and 24 M.Phil scholars.

Prof. Satapathy, Retired Professor of Commerce, Ravenshaw University has authored 24 books including 13 academic books. He has more than 36 years of teaching experience and has successfully guided 20 Ph.D. scholars.

Related